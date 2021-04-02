NEVIS ROOTED US VIRGIN ISLANDER ADRIANNE TODMAN NOMINATED FOR DEPUTY SECRETARY AT HOUSING AND URBAN AUTHORITY IN THE US BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Another Caribbean woman, Adrianne Todman, will be nominated for Deputy Secretary at Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in the USA. She was born in the US Virgin Islands 🇻🇮🇻🇮 with Nevisian 🇰🇳🇰🇳parentage.

Ms. Todman was born to Nevisian parents and raised in St. Thomas, USVI where she attended Sts. Peter and Paul School from K-12. Ms. Todman later worked for Ron de Lugo as his legislative director and she is a lifetime member of the Washington, DC-based, V.I. Association. A proud parent, Ms. Todman’s daughter represented U.S.V.I during the 2016 Cherry Blossom Festival in DC.

According to the White House, Ms. Todman is currently the CEO of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO). Before joining NAHRO in 2017, Todman served as the Executive Director of the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) and served in several career positions at HUD: first, as a manager of HUD’s $500 million grant competition that focused on the redevelopment of distressed public housing sites, then as a policy aide in both the Office of Public and Indian Housing, and the Office of the Secretary where she worked with staff across HUD’s programs on policy solutions and streamlining implementation.

Ms. Todman is widely recognized for her accomplishments in the affordable housing industry. She also served as a legislative director in then-Congressman Ron de Lugo’s office, a long-serving delegate representing the U.S. Virgin Islands where Todman was born and raised. She is a graduate of Smith College and serves as a Trustee. She lives in Washington, D.C.