Nevis Premier welcomes SKN October 31 border reopening

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 01, 2020) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has embraced the announcement that the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis will reopen on October 31, 2020.

Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, made the announcement at his October 1, 2020 press conference in St. Kitts. Premier Brantley, who was present, noted the impact the border closure has had on Nevis.

“I think the reopening of the borders is what we were waiting for, for things to turn around. Nevis is heavily dependent on tourism. The closure of our borders since mid March, 2020 has essentially meant that our tourism sector has been closed for the past six months. This has caused untold hardship to the people of Nevis. Our hotel workers, our allied services such as restaurateurs, taxi and tour operators, our fishers and farmers, and government revenue have all been severely impacted.

“The reopening of our borders is critical for the recovery of the island. I, therefore, welcome this date for reopening, and encourage our stakeholders to ready themselves so that we can restart our economy which has been decimated by this COVID pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Oral Brandy, General Manager of the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA), told the Department of Information following the announcement that significant infrastructural work has already been done at the Vance W. Amory International Airport on Nevis, with respect to new COVID-19 travel protocols and regulations.

He said NASPA is now looking at the construction of a health screening facility at the airport.

END