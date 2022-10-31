Nevis: Premier Mark Brantley welcomes Dr Todd Blum, helps to install Ear, Nose and Throat clinics

Premier of Nevis and the leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement- Mark Brantley, met with Dr Todd Blum, CEO ENT & Allergy Associates of Florida, Dr Daniel Campbell Daube Jr, Otolaryngologist- Head & Neck Surgeon and Dr Mark Hayden Widick, Otology & Neuro-Otology in Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Premier of Nevis and the leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement- Mark Brantley, met with Dr Todd Blum, CEO ENT & Allergy Associates of Florida, Dr Daniel Campbell Daube Jr, Otolaryngologist- Head & Neck Surgeon and Dr Mark Hayden Widick, Otology & Neuro-Otology in Nevis.

He met with them to discuss the new initiative bringing Ear, Nose and Throat clinics to the island of Nevis for free.

Premier Mark Brantley added, “Happy today to welcome Dr Todd Blum, CEO ENT & Allergy Associates of Florida, Dr Daniel Campbell Daube Jr, Otolaryngologist – Head & Neck Surgeon and Dr Mark Hayden Widick, Otology and Neuro-Otology as they embark on a phenomenal new initiative bringing Ear Nose and Throat clinics to the island of Nevis for FREE.”

They have also donated critical equipment, and they hope to have as many as 3-4 clinics per year on the island.

He gathered as many as 90 persons will be seen on this trip, and they are focused heavily on infants/newborns and children to detect and treat early any ENT issues.

“God is moving in Nevis and doing amazing things. Praise be to God, “said the premier.

In further updates, Premier Mark Brantley shared the update on the establishment of a permanent joint base of operations on Nevis for the very first time.

He stated that the government continue to ensure the safety and security of our people, he was pleased to meet with military and coast guard personnel today and to get updates on the establishment of a permanent joint base of operations on Nevis for the very first time.

Premier Mark Brantley stated that they are happy to receive yet another brand new school bus granted to our Department of Education by the Windsong Foundation.

“Huge congratulations to Troy Liburd and his team, who have now secured some five brand new buses bringing our fleet to 7 school buses, “said the premier.