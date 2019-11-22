Nevis makes Travel + Leisure Magazine’s list of Top 25 islands in the Caribbean

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 21, 2020) – Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration, says his government is delighted that the island has been consistently recognized for the quality of its tourism product.

Nevis has made it into Travel + Leisure Magazine’s list of Top 25 Islands in the Caribbean for 2020. The island entered the elite rankings this year, earning a rating of 82.87 for the number 16 spot.

“Frequently described as magical, Nevis is only a 45-minute ferry ride from its big sister, St. Kitts, yet feels a world apart. The 36-square-mile isle will suit travelers in search of natural beauty and an unhurried pace seldom seen in better-known tourist hubs,” the magazine cited.

According to the publication, “Readers rated the islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.

“The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic, but we hope that this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come, whenever they may be.”

This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, 2020, just before countries around the world closed their borders as a result of COVID-19..

Nevis has also been listed on www.weddingsabroad.com as a blissful Caribbean island paradise that would be a most romantic destination to get married.

The website describes the island as “a different type of Caribbean” where visitors will find lush plants, tropical birds, and roaming green vervet monkeys.

“Nevis’ 12,000 friendly residents take pride in their culture and love sharing it with travelers,” the website description reads.

Premier Brantley told the Department of Information that “This internation