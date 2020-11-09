Nevis honours its war heroes on Remembrance Day 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (NOVEMBER 09, 2020) — Nevis honoured its men who served in the Great War of 1914 to 1918, at a service held at the War Memorial in Charlestown on Remembrance Day, Sunday, November 08, 2020. Among those present at the ceremony were Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General of Nevis; Hon. Hon. Farrel Smithen, President of the Nevis Island Assembly; Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis accompanied by his wife Sharon; Resident Judge Justice Ermin Moise; Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis; Hon. Eric Evelyn; Hon. Spencer Brand; Hon. Troy Liburd; Mrs. Marjorie Morton, Former President of the Nevis Island Assembly; His Excellency Vance Armory, Ambassador in the Office of the Prime Minister; Superintendent Lyndon David, Commander of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) Nevis Division; and Rev. Fr. Christopher Archibald, Parish Priest of the St. Paul’s Anglican Church who presided over the service.The service which was held virtually in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols was streamed live. The Department of Information is sharing the activity in this photo gallery for those who may have missed it.END