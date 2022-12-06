Nevis Election Campaign Intensifies As Five NRP Candidates Nominated To Contest Island Assembly Elections

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, December 06, 2022 (Nevis Reformation Party) – Five candidates of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) will contest the Nevis Island Assembly Elections set for Monday, December 12, 2022.

On Tuesday, December 05, the five candidates were nominated by two registered voters each to run on an NRP ticket for the December 12 poll.

Ms. Jaedee Caines was nominated by Ms. Gavincia Clarke of Marian Avenue and Mr. Raynaldon Bartlette of Lower Stoney Grove to contest the Constituency of Nevis 1 (St. Paul). The nomination took place at the Magistrate Court in Charlestown and the Returning Officer was Mr. Kevin Barrett.

Dr. Patricia Bartlette was nominated by Mrs. Charnette Tyson-Liburd of Brown Hill and Mr. Spencer Hanley of Church Ground to contest the Constituency of Nevis 2 (St. John). The nomination took place at the Albertha Payne Community Centre in Bath Village and the Returning Officer was Mr. Rohan Claxton.

In Nevis 3 (St. George), the NRP will be represented by Mr. Rohan Isles. He was nominated by Nurse Patricia “Patsy” Hanley, a former NRP candidate for Nevis 3 and Mr. Quinito Quan Griffin both of Hardtimes Estate. The nomination took place at the Hanleys Road Community Centre and the Returning Officer was Mr. Floyd Robinson

Mrs. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, Deputy Leader of the NRP, was nominated by Ms. Laquanda Cornelius of Jessups Village and Mr. Brandon Hamilton of Barnes Ghaut to contest the Constituency of Nevis 5 (St. Thomas). The nomination took place at the Cotton Ground Community Center and the Returning Officer was Ms. Tricia Williams.

Party Leader Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge will contest the Nevis 4 (St. James) Constituency. She was nominated by Ms. Corrine Hodge of Newcastle and Mr. Ronald Powell of Fountain Village. The nomination took place at the Newcastle Police Station and the Returning Officer was Mrs. Ermileta Elliott.

Supporters and well-wishers of the NRP accompanied the candidates to the various nomination sites across the island of Nevis dressed in party paraphernalia. NRP’s campaign continues to intensify with the hosting of public meetings throughout the villages across the island of Nevis as well as rallies, whistle stops and house-to-house visits.

The NRP candidates expressed confidence that the people of Nevis will give them the mandate to form the next Nevis Island Administration.

END