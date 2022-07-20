Nekirah Nicholls set for Miss Jaycees International stage

By SKN Times Writer

BASSETERRE; St. Kitts- AS the world returns to some sort of normalcy due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Antigua and Barbuda gear up to host its premiere Pageant, Miss Jaycees International Queen, after a two-year hiatus.Seven countries are set to compete in this dynamic display of culture, beauty and intelligence including St. Kitts and Nevis’ very own National Carnival Queen, Nekirah Nicholls.The 59th staging of the Miss Jaycees International Pageant will be held under the theme, ‘Unleashing the potential within, through resilience and determination’, and will see contestants competing from Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Haiti, Montserrat, St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.The pageant will be held on Wednesday, 27th July at 8:00 p.m.Nicholls who won five of the seven judged segments at the Sugar Mas pageant in December, copping titles of Best Question & Answer, Best Interview, Best Swimsuit, Best Talent and Best Evening Gown is said to be one of the front runners for the upcoming pageant.The last St. Kitts and Nevis competitor was Tawanna Collins in 2019 and 2014 was the last time the crown was won by Kittitian competitor Kaeve Armstrong.Nicole Gumbs and Iantavian Queeley who both represented St. Kitts and Nevis in 2001, and 2011 respectively, are also bearers of the Miss Jaycees crown.Both Armstrong and Queeley were chaperoned by Ozelle Martin of Glittering Reign Pageant Consultancy who is also the chaperone of Nicholls.