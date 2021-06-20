Nation’s health represents wealth of the Nation; PM Harris urges citizens and residents to get vaccinated

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 19, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on Saturday June 19 reiterated his call to citizens and residents to get vaccinated, as that is the only path that will take the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis out of Covid-19’s harm.

“My fellow citizens and residents, we are at a critical stage in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Prime Minister Harris who was at the time encouraging persons to take the Covid-19 vaccine at the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle.

“Each of us has a responsibility to ourselves, our loved ones, and to our community and country. That responsibility is to be vaccinated. Being vaccinated will protect you, it will protect your family and your loved ones; it will protect your community – yes being vaccinated will save lives.”

The Honourable Prime Minister strongly urged persons to become vaccinated if they had not already done so. For those who would have already taken their first dose of the vaccine, he urged them to come forward and get their second dose.

Pointing out that so far over 66 percent of the target population have had their first dose, Dr Harris noted: “We need more people to join this strong movement, to protect the health of our Nation. Remember, the health of our Nation represents the wealth of our Nation. No one in our country is truly safe until we are all safe.”

Also present at the healthcare facility in Tabernacle on Saturday June 19 included the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Delores Stapleton-Harris, Officer in charge of the Tabernacle Police Station, Sergeant Simeon Liburd, and Officer in Charge of the Tabernacle Fire Station, Fire Sub Station Officer Davron Clarke.

In his message, Prime Minister Harris reminded members of the public that all vaccination centres in the country are open and waiting for them. He pointed out that health centres are open during the work-week Monday to Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and that they are also open on Saturdays to facilitate persons to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination is the only path that will lead us out of Covid’s harm,” concluded the Honourable Prime Minister. “It is a path we must walk together. Please play your part, get your vaccine now – you can make the difference and you can help to put Covid-19 behind us. On behalf of all the good people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I urge you not to wait – vaccinate. God bless you.”

In the meantime, Prime Minister Harris continued to thank persons who turned up for vaccination at the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle on Saturday June 19, where a total of 36 received the second dose, six the first dose, and five who would have received the second dose earlier came to collect their dully stamped vaccination card.

Dr Harris who is also the Minister of National Security expressed his satisfaction and congratulations when the Officer in charge of the Tabernacle Fire Station, Fire Sub Station Officer Davron Clarke, and a young firefighter, Fire Officer Dion Dolphin, both received the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Also commended by the Prime Minister were individuals who took time to encourage and bring persons to the healthcare facility in Tabernacle for vaccination. These included Ms Violet Williams, Mr Osiris Roche, Mr Jimmy Skelton, Ms Desiree Huggins, and Officer Jason McGowan. Dr Harris also commended Nurse Norine Gabriel and her assistant Nurse Vivien Greene-Simon who have been serving members of the public on all Saturdays.