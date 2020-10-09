NATIONAL INTERVENTION TEAM CONTINUES TO TOUCH LIVES THROUGH CARE PACKAGE INITIATIVE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 08, 2020 (RSCNPF): Mable Morris of Conaree and Shakeem Walters of Taylors were the most recent beneficiaries of the National Invention Team’s initiative to deliver care packages to persons in need.

Two packages were delivered this week for the months of August and September as the Team endeavours to provide one package for distribution per month.

The team surprised 82-year-old Mable Morris with groceries and other supplies to assist with her living condition. On a previous visit to her home, she shared with the Officers her need for assistance as she lives alone and had little family support. She disclosed to Inspector Rosemary Isles-Joseph that she sells green bananas and other produce from her yard to make ends meet. Miss Morris expressed her appreciation to the Inspector and her team for remembering her and returning with the items.

“I appreciate this very much …I thank you all for remembering me, especially the Inspector, I thank her very much too. I usually say the Lord will provide, he knows when you need and he sends somebody to say go and give such and such a person this…” she said.

The other recipient was Shakeem Walters, better known as “Hotness”, who was shot and seriously injured in 2012. As a result, he lost his sight and was paralyzed from the waist down. Information reached the Team that the family needed assistance and they visited his home this week for the first time with the care package. Shakeem’s mother, Shermin Walters, lauded the Police’s initiative to help her son and hopes that they will continue these visits.

“I am very grateful that they remembered us, and I just want to say thanks to who organized it and the Police for taking time out [to] distribute these little gifts to my son. He appreciates it very much and I just want to say thanks to the Officers,” she said gratefully.

Inspector Isles noted that she and the team were very touched by the stories shared with them about the two individuals and said, “the two situations are very different, but still touch you the same way…these are the kinds of people we are looking for to help every month.”