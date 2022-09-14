NATIONAL HEROES DAY OFFICIAL CEREMONY MOVED FROM NATIONAL HEROES PARK TO RL BRADSHAW MEMORIAL PARK . DREW ADMINISTRATION ACCUSED OF PETTY POLITICS

============================

The Annual Official National Heroes Day Ceremony will not be held at the National Heroes Park as has been the case since 2016. The National Heroes Park was constructed in 2016 with assistance from the Taiwanese government for the purpose of showcasing and recognising our Federation’s heroes . The St. Kitts and Nevis’ National Heroes Park serves as a tangible link to the past of the twin-island federation and is a valuable teaching tool for the younger generation.

In 2018 the Park unveiled the statues of all 5 National Heroes thus solidifying the venue as the ultimate and most ideal place for the annual recognition of all 5 of our National Heroes on National Heroes Day.

However, the PM Drew led administration has this year taken the decision to move the Official National Heroes Day ceremony from the National Heroes Park in Conaree to the R.L Bradshw Memorial Park in St.Pauls.

The National Heroes Park will not feature the usual pomp and splendour as the Official Ceremony for 2022 has been moved to the Bradshaw Memorial Park. Instead the National Heroes Park in Conaree will play host to s simple wreath-laying exercise. The Prime Ministers Address which will include the announcement of National Indepednecne Award recipients will be made at the Bradshaw Memroial Park at 8am.

“The PM Drew government’s announcement that the official National Heroes Day will be moved from the National Heroes Park to the Bradshaw Memorial Park is yet another petty political action that is being taken seemingly in the interest only of a political party as opposed to the country,” stated an Observer.

“Why would you have an OFFICIAL CEREMONY at the Park that only recognises ONE National Hero as opposed to hosting it at the NATIONAL HEROES PARK where ALL the heroes are featured and showcased via statuses of each? I though this government was supposed to get rid of this sort of petty political nonsense,” the observer continued.

According to the Cabinet Secretary On Friday, September 16, 2022, National Heroes’ Day Observance the Official ceremony will be held at 8 am at the R L Bradshaw Memorial Park, in St. Paul’s. At 10:30 am and 4pm respectively there will be simple and symbolic Wreath laying & Recognition Ceremonies at the C A Paul Southwell Bust at the Industrial Site and the National Heroes Park at Conaree .