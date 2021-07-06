NATIONAL COVID-19 TASK FORCE CONTINUES TO CRACK DOWN ON PERSONS WHO BREACH COVID-19 REGULATIONS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 02, 2021 (SKNIS): Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, said that the National COVID-19 Task Force will continue to crack down on persons who were placed in quarantine or isolation and who continue to breach the COVID-19 Regulations. He said such behaviour will not be tolerated.

Superintendent Henry was at the time speaking at the NEOC COVID-19 Press Briefing for Friday, July 02, 2021.

“The Task Force takes a very dim view of persons who act irresponsibly and puts the public at risk. We remind persons who are in quarantine or isolation that the main condition of your quarantine or isolation is to remain confined to your home or any place that is approved by the Chief Medical Officer,” said the superintendent. “Any failure to comply with these conditions will be investigated and criminal charges will be brought where appropriate.”

He referenced a recent incident where persons who were tested positive for COVID-19 were seen in public.

“The COVID-19 Task Force has confirmed reports that persons who are confirmed cases in isolation have been seen in public at business places in Basseterre over the last two days of limited operations,” he said. “The persons in question have since been placed in a government quarantine facility pending their recovery. The Commissioner of Police, [Hilroy Brandy], has directed that these incidences be investigated with a view to bringing criminal charges against these persons if necessary.

Section 15 (b) of the Public Health Act states that “A person who refuses or omits to do any act which he or she is required to do by this Act or other Regulations or to carry out any order, instruction or condition lawfully made, given or imposed by any officer or other persons acting under the authority of this Act, commits an offense and is liable upon summary conviction where no other penalty is specifically imposed therefor to a fine not exceeding $10, 000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment.”