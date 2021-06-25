ST.KITTS-NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TO MEET FOR EMERGENCY SITTING ON MONDAY, JUNE 28

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 25, 2021 (SKNIS): Notice has been given of an Emergency Sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 10:00 am.

The Honourable A. Michael Perkins, Speaker of the National Assembly, informed that the meeting of the Assembly is being summoned in accordance with Section 3 (3) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on ZIZ TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Copies of Bills of Parliament can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section Bills.