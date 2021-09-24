NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEETS ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 24, 2021 (SKNIS): Notice has been given for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 10:00 am. The Order Paper and other papers will be disseminated later.

The National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.gov.kn) of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section: Bills  

