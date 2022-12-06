Mrs Universe Dubai Pamala Serena Rull meets St.Kitts and Nevis PM Terrance Drew in Dubai

December 2, 2022

Mrs Universe Dubai Pamala Serena Rull meets PM Terrance Drew in Dubai

Pamala Serena Rull- Mrs Universe Dubai 2021, attended the exclusive cocktail evening hosted by the High Commission of St Kitts and Nevis in Dubai on Thursday. During the cocktail evening, she engaged in a special conversation with the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew and his delegation, which included the Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson; the Attorney-General Garth Wilkin, the Cabinet Secretary, Dr Marcus Natta; Sylvester Anthony and Veira Galloway.

Their meeting revolved around sustainable tourism, its impacts and its significance for the environment and climate. They also highlighted the optimal use of resources to avoid over-consumption, assisting with the preservation of the natural world and making a necessary effort to respect local traditions and heritage.

Pamala Serena Rull discussed the benefits of sustainable tourism and stressed the different ways to reduce the impact of tourism on local communities and the environment.

Along with that, the meeting also featured various matters of concern, including the path of St Kitts and Nevis towards becoming a sustainable island state. Mrs Universe also had a good candid and substantial exchange with the delegation on the significance of the tourism sector. Dr Terrance Drew outlined plans of his government for creating a sustainable island state are being spearheaded by the recently formed Economic Council.

Pamala Serena Rull also discussed numerous ways to boost the tourism sector of St Kitts and Nevis with Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson. She highlighted that tourism offers great opportunities for emerging economies and developing countries. It creates jobs, strengthens the local economy, contributes to regional infrastructure development, can help to conserve the natural environment and cultural assets and traditions, and to diminish poverty and inequality.

Mrs Universe Dubai Pamala Serena Rull with St Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson

Pamala Serena, who is also the United Nations ambassador for peace, stressed that sustainable tourism could be achieved through education and behavioural changes.

Notably, Rull won the title of Mrs Dubai Universe in 2021 after beating out 25 other contestants for the title in a global pageant held in Dubai. She also gained the title of Miss India UK crown winner.

After winning the title of Mrs Universe Dubai, Pamala Serena started her journey to fulfil her desire to give back to society. Her humanity makes her associated with two children’s charity funds such as Liter of Light And Earth Angels NGO.

Serena has always worked to achieve mental peace for children living with long-term illnesses but are filled with massive determination.

She added, “Creating a positive environment for a child with special needs doesn’t require you to be a specialist. Patience, attention and foresight is enough.”

She also raised her voice to promote the partnership of women in society, making her initiate various Promoting Women empowerment projects. She also joined the board of the First Ladies Forum Economic Development Summit Dubai 2022.

Pamala Serena Rull- Mrs Universe Dubai 2021, with the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew

Her spirit and kindness have recently won her the Global WOMANS awards as ‘The Successful Public Figure Award” 2022, and she was later bestowed with the prestigious Ambassador of Peace by the official UN (United Nations).

However, the journey of Pamala Serena was not easy, as she faced numerous hardships. During her voyage to Mrs Universe Dubai, she incurred a severe injury by hurting the T6 of her spine.

Before the month of her pageant, she fell inside the steam room of a spa and thought she would not make it to the Mrs Universe Dubai 2021. Although the fall did not impact any other part of her spine, she got bounded on the wheel-chair.

While expressing her disappointment, Serena Rull stated that she slipped on a wet floor after walking down marble steps. It leads to the fracturing of her spine, and doctors bound her to bed for several months. However, the treatment made her able to walk again with confidence.

The event was also postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was held on February 19, 2022, in UAE. She participated in the pageant and emerged as Miss Universe Dubai 2021.

Pamala Serena asserted that she was not sure if she could participate in the event, and it was a stressful time as she was in pain. But with full determination and courage, she participated and became a winner. After that, she also starred in several music videos and TV series, having worked with global artists.’

Pamala Serena is an inspiration and a role model for the youth due to her growing maturity, her consistency, and her leadership abilities. With her knowledge and sensibilities, she has achieved a great place in the hearts of people across the globe. She always believed that age is not a barrier to fulfilling your dream if you are determined enough. She managed time to perfection and kept herself determined and consistent in all forms of life.

Pamala Serena has also been working as a mentor for the forthcoming participants of Mrs Universe Dubai 2022. She asserted that she aimed to make the aspirants enjoy the life-changing opportunities she experienced throughout her entire journey of the pageant. She also mentioned that beauty is not about one’s exterior look as it’s a blend of attributes such as inner strength and maturity to handle the role of being a Mrs Universe.

The High Commission of St Kitts and Nevis has hosted an exclusive cocktail event on Thursday, December 1, for investors, citizens, and business partners to meet Prime Minister Terrance Drew and his delegation.