Mounting problems in St.Kitts Healthcare

The problems in healthcare continue to mount as the Drew administration attempts to create a smoke screen with the announcement of a new surgeon to “bolster the surgical service “ according to their recent press release. How could any surgeon bolster the surgical service if they cannot operate? How could

any surgeon bolster the surgical service with a three month non operating stint?After more than six weeks since this publication brought to the attention of the general public that our main hospital was barely functioning with just one anesthetic machine the problems continue. After we highlighted the problem the Drew administration announced that they were purchasing two new anesthetic machines and placed the blame on the previous administration. Six weeks later there are still no elective surgeries being done because the institution continues to struggle using only one anesthetic machine. This means that patients needing cancer surgeries and hernia operations etc continue to suffer while they await the return of normal surgical services. Patients and family members are beginning to complain and wonder if this is what they really voted for. The incompetence of the administration was further highlighted by the fact that they ignored the suggestion to invests in two new anesthesia machines by consultants they hired and purchased a used machine only to find out it needed parts to become operational after they attempted to have it installed earlier this week. The maintenance staff was also extremely disappointed as they were not involved in the decision to purchase the machine and had no idea how to fix the problem. Therefore after spending thousands of tax payers dollars on a used anesthetic machine we are back to square one- no functioning machine to put patients to sleep and no elective surgeries. This is the same administration that promised an MRI in its first 90 days that has not yet been delivered but whý a rapid deterioration in the services offered at our main hospital. The hospital laboratory is also experiencing significant shortages in supplies and routine lab test are no longer available forcing persons to get their vital laboratory testing at private labs facilities if they could afford to pay the higher private fees. The doctors, nurses and allied staff are all angry and frustrated and are blaming the DHI Dr. Jenson Morton for the mounting problems while others are blaming the Permanent Secretary Dr. Sharon Archibald and the failure for them to work collaboratively in the interest of the institution. The relationship between the members of the hospital executive had become so toxic that they were recently called to a meeting to emphasize the importance of team work. How long will we sit back and see the continuing deterioration of our health care system with a Minister of Health who is missing in action and a Direct of Health Institutions and a Permanent Secretary who clearly are out of their depths. While the more affluent among us can fly out for health care most of us will have to stay here and suffer. This is not about politics, this is a cry for a serious investment in the healthcare of our nation.