More than 2000 Vincentians in the BVI

October 18, 2020

Premier of the BVI Andrew Fahie said that St Vincent and the Grenadines is one of the countries in the region to which the BVI has a special relationship.

With more than 2,000 Vincentian nationals presently in the BVI, the Premier said the partnership is one that will also have many benefits to the BVI economy.

“Of the many nationalities represented, we have more Vincentians living and working with here than any other country grouping. They are our friends, neighbours, husbands, wives, children and even our bishop,” Fahie stated.

He added: “I am pleased to officially take steps to deepen the level of cooperation between our governments by collaborating to develop opportunity for trade, in areas such as agriculture, manufacturing, goods and indeed services.”

Hopes to further strengthen relationship with BVI

Meanwhile, St Vincent’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade & Commerce, Sir Louis Straker expressed his gratitude to the BVI for allowing Vincentians the opportunity over the years to migrate and improve their lifestyle.

With the historic partnership, Sir Straker said he is looking forward to the further strengthening of the relationship between the two nations which will have a positive economic impact on both countries.

“We want to look towards the future where we can have an active trading relationship with the British Virgin Islands where we can have the requisite transportation facilities.

Boats that can bring our agriculture produce from St Vincent to the British Virgin Islands equipped with refrigeration so that the people there in the British Virgin Islands would be able to get off the produce here in as good a condition as possible.”

“We will also like to link together in our educational quest, whereby we can have a partnership with the British Virgin Islands that some of your students can come to us and some of our students can come to you. You are famous for your hospitality and your schools of training in that area,” he added. (BVI NEWS)