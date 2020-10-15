MORE RUSVM STUDENTS RETURN TO THE FEDERATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 15, 2020 (SKNIS): A total of 155 students, who attend the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM), has returned to St. Kitts and Nevis on October 14 and are now in quarantine.



“So four flights would have just landed. One flight from Miami with 135 persons and three flights from San Juan, Puerto Rico, with 20 persons,” said Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer, during the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing on October 14.



Dr. Laws said that this is the fourth batch of students returning to the Federation. She noted that they have been tested upon arrival.



The Chief Medical Officer stated that they would have been tested within 72 hours before boarding their flights.



“Those results were all negative,” she said. “So they were granted permission to board the flight to the Federation. So upon arrival, their samples are being taken as we speak at the Ross Campus and then the samples will be processed. They go into compulsory quarantine for 14 days. They will be tested again on day 14 and once their PCR test is negative, then they will be free to integrate into society.”