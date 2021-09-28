MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT RECEIVES SUPPORT FROM PAHO TO ASSIST DIFFERENTLY-ABLED PERSONS IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 27, 2021 (SKNIS): On September 24, 2021, at the JNF General Hospital, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) made a noteworthy donation to the Ministry of Social Development to help assist differently-abled persons in St. Kitts and Nevis. Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Minister of Social Development, the Hon. Eugene Hamilton spoke to the importance of the work being done by PAHO and expressed gratitude for the donation.



“PAHO is partnering with the Ministry of Social Development to make a significant contribution to the well-being of members of the different-abled society. Today we receive 26 sonic technology super sound amplifiers to help persons who cannot see to get a better picture by sound, 300 earbuds, 100 first responder communication boards and four high tech picture boards. It shows that much thought has gone into the items which are being distributed today for the use of persons who are members of the differently-abled society…PAHO is engaged in health delivery and improvement across this region, and I know they are committed to universal health. PAHO through its technical cooperation by working with partners such as the Ministry of Health promotes the inclusion of health in all public policy,” said Minister Hamilton.



Most recently, the government approved some support to Ade’s Place, which is a private provider of services to people with disabilities in St. Kitts to assist them to better serve their target group. PAHO’s country representative, Ms. Katrina Smith, indicated that PAHO will continue to work with its various partners to further the development of health services.



“As disability and development are a multi-sector approach, PAHO collaborates with different agencies of the United Nations. In its technical work on disabilities, PAHO seeks to improve health equality and equity, leadership, and technical cooperation, to member states on the needs and inclusion of people with disabilities within public health programming, policies, and plans that are in line with the key regional and global human rights framework. Specifically, this involves a particular focus on five areas: promoting health equity for persons with disabilities through accessible and inclusive health systems; improving inclusive emergency preparedness and response mechanisms; strengthening the collection of data and evidence on disability; promoting inclusive development and community-based rehabilitation as a means of empowering persons with disability and their communities, and PAHO also works to strengthen habilitation, rehabilitation, and assistive technology for all persons including those with disabilities,” said Ms. Smith.



PAHO has always played a significant role in supporting the major development and implementation of policies, strategies, and plans that are geared towards improving the health outcomes of persons living with disabilities.