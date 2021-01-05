Ministry of Public Infrastructure Announces Additional Traffic Lights for 2021 New Lights to Improve Traffic in Downtown Basseterre



The Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Post and Urban Development is continuing with the Phase 2 Installation of Traffic Signals throughout St. Kitts. Synergy Engineering Ltd., the contractor on this project, is expected to complete the project by the end of March 2021.

The Public Works Department has identified seven areas where these new traffic lights will be installed. One has been earmarked for the junction at Wellington Road and Dickerson Street (near to S. L. Horsford Gas Station). Others will be placed at the intersection of College Street and Cayon Street and the intersection of College Street and the Bay Road. Also, four areas along the Bay Road have been identified for traffic lights. These areas are the Port Zante West Roundabout, Port Zante East Roundabout, at the bottom of Sand Down Road, and the intersection in Bird Rock Road (between Best Buy and Cash and Carry).

Most recently, vehicle operators and pedestrians have seen evidence of work on the Bay Road in the vicinity of Port Zante East Roundabout (near the Sands Complex), Port Zante West Roundabout (opposite RAMS Supermarket), and the junction between the Bay Road and College Street Ghaut (between Social Security & Coury’s).

This federally funded project is aligned with the department’s mission to rebuild a resilient roadway infrastructure. It is an extension of Phase 1 as the volume of vehicles continues to increase on our roads. Phase 1 of the Installation of the Traffic Signal was completed in January 2018 and the lights were commissioned in February 2018.

The Government of St. Kitts & Nevis through the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Post, Urban Development and Transport undertook a Traffic Flow Measurement Study in Basseterre in 2016 to determine the need for Traffic Signalization. This study was undertaken by ADeB Consultants out of Jamaica. Based on the resulting analysis of this study it was determined that priority should be given to three (3) junctions; Fort Street and Cayon

Street, Wellington Road/Pond Road, and Cayon Street, and Fort Street and Bay Road.

The general public is encouraged to continue to exercise due care and attention when using the roads and also to refrain from vandalizing these equipment.

The Public Works Department appreciates the general public’s patience as the Department works to improve road conditions throughout the island.