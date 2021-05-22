MINISTRY OF HEALTH SHOWS CONCERN FOR OFFICERS BY CONDUCTING HEALTH SCREENINGS AT POLICE STATIONS IN ST. KITTS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 22, 2021 (RSCNPF): In observance of World Hypertension Day on May 17, officials from the Ministry of Health spent the day at the Basseterre Police Station conducting health screenings for a number of diseases.

Nurses set up several stations in the Recreation Room where Officers and civilian members of staff were weighed, had their height and waist measured, in addition to having their blood pressure, blood sugar and kidneys checked. Persons were also tested for the HIV virus and several took the COVID-19 vaccine which was conveniently offered onsite. The same exercise was conducted the following day at the Dieppe Bay Police Station for Officers and civilian staff in District ‘B’.

Nurse Novelia Nwosu, Coordinator of the Chronic Disease Metabolic Project in St. Kitts, Ministry of Health, explained that the exercise was meant to show Officers that the Ministry of Health was concerned about their wellbeing.

“One of the reasons why we came to the Police workforce is [because] we are celebrating World Hypertension Day, and we realised that the Police Force works under a lot of stress…and so we decided to partner with the Police Force to do this screening initiative as a means to say we love you. We want to make sure that your health is good so that you can perform your duties effectively and we want to thank the Officers for the response they gave to us,” Nurse Nwosu shared.

She described the turnout as “tremendous” and said that she hoped that Officers who were given advice by the nurses would use the information to make changes in their lifestyles. As the Coordinator of the Chronic Disease Metabolic Project in St. Kitts, she thanked the Commissioner of Police and his staff for allowing the Ministry of Health to partner with the organisation to conduct the health screenings.

— 30 —