Ministry of Health Opens Two-Day Leadership Workshop for Nurse Managers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 13, 2023 [Ministry of Health] – Nurse managers from across the Federation’s public health institutions are currently participating in a two-day leadership workshop designed to equip them with the tools and strategies they need to lead effectively in the ever-changing healthcare industry.



The workshop will be led by a team of experienced facilitators, including Ms. Deirdre Richardson, CEO & Founder of Richardson Business Solutions; Mr. Colin Gunthorpe, Pastor, Therapist, and Life Coach; and Mr. Douglas Wattley, Management Consultant.



During the workshop, participants will engage in various interactive sessions, including leadership and team-building exercises, discussions on effective communication, and strategies for managing change. Participants also had the opportunity to learn from the facilitators’ wealth of experience and knowledge in leadership development.





(Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw, Principal Nursing Officer, Ministry of Health)

“We believe that investing in our nurse managers’ professional development is crucial to providing high-quality patient care,” said Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw, Principal Nursing Officer. “The leadership workshop is an excellent opportunity for our nurse managers to enhance their leadership skills and take their leadership to the next level. Equally important is the seeking out of opportunities to be trained in specialized areas of nursing such as Intensive Care, Accident and Emergency, Mental Health, Hemodialysis, Family Nurse Practitioners and, of course, Nurse Educators.”





(Mrs. Lindsey Maynard, Director of Operations in the Ministry of Health)

Director of Operations in the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Lindsey Maynard, told the more than thirty participants that in their capacity as Nurse Managers, the expectation is to demonstrate outstanding leadership skills that will not only further the overall goal of service excellence in patient care, but also recognize and respect the difference in the individuals that they would be leading.



“It also means that you would have to be strong believers and delivers of structure; be adaptable to change; be able to give meaningful input to encourage systematic improvements and be able to enforce policies that will guide the success of your output to the institutions and its stakeholders,” said Maynard.





(Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew)

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, in his remarks to the Nurse Managers at the workshop, noted that without leadership, there is no forward movement.



“I have looked at it and asked [myself] what is leadership? Those who have studied it will tell you that leadership is influence,” said the Prime Minister. “If you are not influencing anyone, if you’re not influencing yourself, you are really not a leader. You may have a position where you are given a title, but if you can’t influence those who you are supposed to lead, then you are not really leading.”



The Minister of Health and former practicing physician added, “Leaders care about those they lead; managers care about getting the work done only. Leaders care about how your day is going; managers don’t care. ‘Have you done the work?’ Leaders care that you are given an opportunity to be open and to be transparent and to bring your ideas to the fore; managers care only about their idea, and that is why I think it is timely that we have a session like this. A session in leadership.”



Participants also expressed their appreciation for the workshop, sharing that they expect it to be informative, engaging, and thought-provoking over the next two days.



The leadership workshop for nurse managers is part of broader plans by the Ministry of Health to continue investing in the professional development of its staff to provide the best possible care to its patients while transforming the healthcare in the Federation.



For more information, please contact the Ministry of Health at Health@gov.kn.