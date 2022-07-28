MINISTRY OF HEALTH GEARING UP FOR SEVEN-WEEK SKN MOVES CAMPAIGN

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 27, 2022 (SKNIS): SKN Moves is celebrating its third anniversary on August 09, 2022, this year and is once again hosting a seven-week campaign to promote a healthy lifestyle culture among the population that includes a healthy diet, regular exercise and health check-ups.

The week of activities begins on August 01 and runs up to September 15. The first week focuses primarily on breastfeeding. It is in line with the drive to encourage new mothers to breastfeed their child/children, which experts suggest provides the best nutrients to newborns.

The second week (August 07 to 13) features the actual anniversary date. A public health screening is scheduled for that day August 09. That same week, an anniversary health walk takes place on Saturday, August 13 at 5 30 a.m. Novelia Rawlins Nwosu, Metabolic Disease Programme Coordinator in the Ministry of Health, invited persons and groups to take part in the trek from Caribbean Cinemas to the roundabout by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, onto Pond Road and back to Caribbean Cinemas.

“We encourage everyone to log on to our website www.sknmoves.kn and … sign up, register your business, register individually and let us start moving,” she said on Working for You on July 27, 2022. “Put on your sneakers and your walking gear so we can all get fit and ready for that week.

Week three (August 14 to 20) focuses on healthy eating with the speciality event featuring the In Ya Kitchen cooking competition. Week four (August 21 to 27) encourages healthy drinking, advocating for more consumption of water. The successful water challenge returns during this week.

The fifth week (August 28 to September 03) highlights mental health wellness; the sixth week (September 04 to 10) advocates chronic disease self-management, and the final days of the seven-week campaign (September 11 to 15) incorporate the celebration of Caribbean Wellness Week.

“We are encouraging the general public to join us at the Ministry of Health. Just get onboard with our SKN Moves healthy challenge, healthy campaign .. to get our Federation moving in the right direction so that we can adopt a healthy culture lifestyle,” said Mrs. Rawlins Nwosu.

According to its official website, The SKN Moves Initiative was designed under the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Programme in the St. Kitts & Nevis Ministry of Health.