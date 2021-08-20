MINISTRY OF HEALTH DETECTS TWO NEW COVID-19 CASES ON MONTSERRAT

Overall Number of COVID-19 Increases to Twenty-five (25) Since 2020

Thursday August 19, 2021, GIU, Montserrat – The Ministry of Health and Social Services has identified two (2) imported cases of COVID-19 via the testing protocol used for persons arriving to the island.

This confirmation of new cases brings the overall number of COVID-19 cases identified on Montserrat since the start of the pandemic in 2020 to 25. Over the last two weeks, the Ministry has identified four (4) imported cases. As of this week, one case has been declared recovered. This brings the total number of active cases to three (3).

The individuals are in isolation. Routine contact tracing is presently in progress to identify and isolate any individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

Residents and visitors alike are asked to adhere to quarantine protocols to decrease the risk of imported COVID-19 infections spreading to the community. All residents are encouraged to continue practicing good hygiene, wearing face coverings in public spaces and limiting close social interactions to protect themselves from infection.

If persons are interested in receiving a vaccine for COVID-19, please register your name and contact details at the St. John’s Health Centre by calling 491-5218.