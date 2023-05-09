Ministry of Health Aware of Complaints, Takes Steps To Efficiently Address Concerns

by SKNISEditor

May 8, 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 8, 2023, [Ministry of Health] – The Ministry of Health is aware of various complaints coming from persons who access the Joseph N France General Hospital.



While we acknowledge these complaints and regret any experience that does not meet the high standard expected of our healthcare providers, we would like the public to know that we are taking steps to rectify these issues.



One such issue is the numerous complaints of mistreatment and unprofessional service. These complaints are extremely serious and will not be overlooked.



In fact, the leadership of the ministry wishes to inform the public that efforts are being undertaken to correct such instances. We believe that quality health care is a public good and a right. Therefore, corrective measures are being put in place to address these concerns.



These include:

1. Holding our healthcare workers at every level accountable for their actions following the verification of reports.

2. Creating opportunities to make positive changes to our culture by exposing more staff to formal professional development training.

3. Providing customer service training across the entire ministry.

4. Installation of suggestion boxes at conspicuous and accessible points in our institutions.

5. Ongoing skills recertification for staff.

6. Upgrading policies, standard operating procedures, and job descriptions.



With regard to the installation of new suggestion boxes, the Ministry of Health encourages the public to utilize this provision as much as possible. This will allow for the effective investigation of your concerns, comments, or questions.



The suggestion boxes are conveniently located in high-traffic areas throughout the hospital. Each box is labeled with instructions on how to use it, and suggestions can be submitted anonymously.



The hospital will review all suggestions and act where appropriate. We believe that this initiative will help us continue to improve the time it takes to address concerns, and by doing so, create a better experience for everyone who uses our hospital.



These measures and others that will follow are part of the overall strategy geared toward improved service and communication between our staff and the members of the community we care for.



These initiatives also form a core part of the healthcare transportation process and are key to international accreditation to which the Ministry has fully committed.