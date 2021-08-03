MINISTRY OF EDUCATION LAUNCHES 2021 INDEPENDENCE THEME COMPETITION; DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS IS AUGUST 12



Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 30, 2021 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will be celebrating its 38th Independence Anniversary on September 19, 2021. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr. William Vincent Hodge recently launched St. Kitts and Nevis 2021 Independence Theme Competition and announced the specific guidelines for prospective entrants.



“The theme must be concise, memorable, a phrase, a clause, or a short sentence of no more than six to eight words. The theme should focus on national wellness and economic rejuvenation. An internal rhyme scheme and a pattern of rhythm would enhance the theme. The theme should accurately reflect the country’s history, current realities, and the common or shared future that all citizens should reasonably aspire,” stated Permanent Secretary Hodge.



The deadline for submission of all entries is Thursday 12th, August, 2021. Late entries will not be acknowledged or considered. All entries must be submitted either via e-mail to independence.themeskn@gmail.com, william.hodge@moeskn.org. Interested persons can also deliver a hard copy of their entries in a sealed envelope to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, The Cable Building, Basseterre. and to Independence Theme Competition, Department of Education, Marion Heights, Nevis. All applicants are allowed to make no more than five (5) entries for the competition.