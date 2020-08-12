MINISTRY OF EDUCATION IMPLEMENTS COVID-19 PROTOCOLS FOR REOPENING OF EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES IN SEPTEMBER 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 12, 2020 (SKNIS): As the Ministry of Education prepares for the return of students to learning institutions for the 2020-2021 Academic year commencing on September 07, several protocols have been implemented to cater to their health and safety.

On Wednesday’s (August 12) edition of ‘Working for You’, Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Debbie Isaac, outlined the steps that will be taken to safeguard everyone.

“All students, staff and visitors who arrived at the school compounds are required to wear a mask that covers both their nose and mouth. We want to ensure that our students, staff members, administration know that as they come into the schools that they would be wearing their masks properly,” said Dr. Isaac, adding that no one will be allowed on the school compounds wearing handkerchiefs, scarfs or bandanas (head ties).

The CEO said that temperature checks will be carried out daily and results will be recorded in a screening record book.

“Temperatures will be checked using an infrared thermometer. Any student who is found to have an elevated temperature above 99 degrees Fahrenheit would be asked to sit for five minutes in an area [set] aside for them. We will recheck them after five minutes,” she said. “Students whose temperatures remain elevated should be taken to the isolated area. Parents will be notified to collect their children and take them to the nearest health facility, then the principal of the school will contact the Ministry of Health,” Dr. Isaac added.

CEO Isaac noted that staff and visitors who show respiratory symptoms and have high temperatures will not be allowed to enter the premises. However, if a staff member or student develops flu-like symptoms while on the compound he or she will be taken to the designated isolation area. In the case of students, they will remain there until their parents collect them.

Dr. Isaac noted that measures are also being put in place to accommodate social and physical distancing. She said that distance markers are placed on the floors in areas such as offices, classrooms, hand sanitization stations, cafeterias. She appealed to everyone to comply with the instructions given by the security guards.

She said that posters with information and direction will be mounted all over the institutions and students will be kept informed concerning the protocols.