MINISTER’S YOUTH FORUM 2022 HAILED AS THE MOST INNOVATIVE AND INTERACTIVE IN YEARS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 16, 2022 (SKNIS): Tuesday’s (November 15, 2022) Minister’s Youth Forum has received high praise from scores of young people in attendance who hailed the event as the most innovative and interactive session in years.

The event was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom and was facilitated by the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Junior Minister responsible for Youth Empowerment. The Junior Minister guided the morning discussion engaging the participants in key areas such as what youth empowerment means. What are the characteristics of a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis? And how has COVID-19 impacted their reality and prospects?

Patrice Matthew regularly attends the annual Minister’s Youth Forum including five in the last seven years.

“This year’s presentation was mostly different from the last ones I attended and it was more interactive and informative,” he said, noting that the opening inquiries by Junior Minister Phillip challenged the participants to think and engage with each other which set the tone for the rest of the forum.

The afternoon session featured presentations from Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who announced that for the first time St. Kitts and Nevis citizens can now access scholarships from Germany. Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley answered questions related to the new Basseterre High School, while Minister of Entrepreneurship, Honourable Samal Duggins outlined ways the Government is supporting small business growth and development.

“What stood out to me was the vibrant energy from the ministers and the vision that they put forward,” Matthew continued, adding that the Prime Minister’s presentation and his participation were “very encouraging.”

D’Jaaden Dunrod of the Cayon High School applauded the candid style of the discussion noting that Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hanley did not “cut any corners” and was” blunt” during the Q and A session. The style is particularly effective when engaging with young people he added.

Myrah Julius has volunteered with the Department of Youth Empowerment for the past 17 years. She commended the organizers of the event and said that the feedback from the youth at her table was very positive. Pursuing scholarships in the STEAM field that is Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics was received very well Ms. Julius stated.

The Minister’s Youth Forum was one activity celebrating November as Youth Month.

-30-