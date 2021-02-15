MINISTERS RICHARDS, BYRON-NISBETT AND POWELL TO JOIN PRIME MINISTER HARRIS ON SPECIAL EDITION OF LEADERSHIP MATTERS THIS TUESDAY 16TH FEBRUARY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 15, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ good governance and accountability agenda will again be on full display on Tuesday, February 16, when three Federal Cabinet ministers will join Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris on the popular Leadership Matters virtual series forum.

DeputyPrime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards; Minister of Health et al., the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett and Minister of Education et al., the Honourable Jonel Powell, will sit alongside Prime Minister Harris on Tuesday night’s panel where they will give detailed accounts of their stewardship as Ministers of Government and Parliamentary Representatives.

Tuesday, February 16 will mark the sixth anniversary of the Team Unity Coalition’s resounding victory in the 2015 General Elections. The coalition comprises the People’s Labour Party (PLP), the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM).

Aneven greater mandate was given to the Dr. Harris-led administration by the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in the June 2020 elections.

Thefour Government Ministers are expected to reflect on their work to advance the lives and livelihoods of citizens and residents over the years, while also taking a look at the upcoming plans and programmes of their respective ministries that will help to deliver the stronger and safer for all.

LeadershipMatters, which starts at 8:00pm, simulcasts on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) and WINN (98.9) FM, and is also streamed live on social media platforms including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).