MINISTER OF SPORTS JONEL POWELL ANNOUNCES FIRST EVER NATIONAL SPORTS COUNCIL

“I am beyond proud to initiate the commissioning of the historic National Sports Council comprising 16 members who were appointed by the Ministry of Sport and approved by Cabinet.

The introduction of the NSC is critical for the development of the National Sports Policy which is designed to take the Sporting sector in the Federation to another level.

The NSC will address major issues that are of fundamental importance to the development of sports and sports policy and is already tasked with providing recommendations to Cabinet for concessions to be given to outstanding athletes based on performance and representation.

Congratulations to all members, you have my full support!!”

-Hon. Jonel Powell, Minister of Sports