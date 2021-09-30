MINISTER OF EDUCATION REAFFIRMS HIS CONTINUED SUPPORT FOR CFBC AS NEW STUDENT SERVICES CENTRE OPENS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 29, 2021 (SKNIS): On September 27, 2021, the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) opened its new Student Services Centre at the main Arts, Science and General Studies Campus (ASGS). At the opening ceremony, the Minister of Education, the Hon. Jonel Powell toured the entire campus and reiterated the support of the Ministry of Education to the CFBC to further the development of the institution.



“It’s about partnering with the CFBC, we know that there have been some challenges in terms of having to fill certain staffing positions and we are well underway in that respect. I think it’s really about identifying where the gaps are, picking the low-hanging fruit first and really setting a plan going forward. One of the things I mentioned to Dr. Austin is that I know there is a need for additional space, not just to better facilitate existing programmes but to even allow us to expand to offer new programmes. Ideally, I would like to see us open another campus, another space that can provide for even further growth and expansion down the road…To the students who are doing the auto mechanic programme, we are trying to identify a number of priority areas in St. Kitts and Nevis, and we will partner with the Taiwanese embassy through their scholarship programme to secure opportunities for our students not just in that field but in other diverse areas,” said Minister Powell.



Minister Powell further stated that during the tour he was very impressed with the simulation setup at the Health Sciences Division which includes a simulated hospital room used to train local nurses and regarded as the best in the OECS. Dr. Jacqueline Austin, the President of the CFBC spoke to the importance of the new Student Service Centre and how it would benefit the students at the college.



“This is a student services space where all the services for our students are consolidated in one area. This is particularly for those students who are pursuing courses that have the blended learning modality. Essentially what happens here is that students who are transitioning from face-to-face to the virtual modality, they come into this space and they will use the computers and other equipment here since there is in some instances a short turnaround time between the classes. We also have in this space technology such as smartboards and an area dedicated to group discussions. We are very pleased that the space was opened this morning by the honourable Minister of Education, said President of the CFBC, Dr. Jacqueline Austin.



The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) has planned a week of activities to commemorate ‘Founders Week 2021’ based on the theme “Honoring the past, celebrating the present, creating a sustainable future” planned for the period September 26 – October 1, 2021.