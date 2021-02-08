MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE TALKS NEW VISION FOR IMPROVING AGRICULTURAL SECTOR

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 5, 2021 (SKNIS): Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Honourable Alexis Jeffers, said his vision for the agricultural sector within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is to increase the production of food and improve food security, and nutrition and health of the population.



Minister Jeffers said this during his speech at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Annual Review and Agenda 2021 Meeting, which was held on February 4, 2021, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, under the theme “Together, We Invest, Transform and Build Partnerships for Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security”



He said his vision “seeks to stimulate greater economic growth in the agricultural sector through the development of a well-coordinated planning and implementation framework that is interactive and effective.”



The Minister of Agriculture said that there are greater opportunities today in St. Kitts and Nevis for new and expanded food enterprise development.



“Expanding access to fresh, healthy, locally grown products enhances the ability of our families, schools, and institutions to serve nutritiously balanced meals,” as well as “creating more livable-wage jobs in agriculture to ensure that our families and communities will thrive,” he said, while highlighting that these positive changes will go hand in hand with efforts to improve the health care system of the Federation.



“Our vision speaks to the view that our agricultural sector can be technology-driven, competitive, and market-oriented, and can contribute to national development,” Minister Jeffers said.