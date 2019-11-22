MINISTER GRANT PLEASED WITH PORTFOLIO ASSIGNMENTS IN NEW TERM OF ST.KITTS-NEVIS UNITY ADMINISTRATION

On Jun 16, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 16th, 2020 (ZIZ News)

By: Chaïra Flanders

The Hon. Lindsay Grant says he is pleased with his new portfolio following the Inaugural Swearing-in ceremony of the government of National Unity of St. Kitts and Nevis on Sunday, June 14.

Mr Grant is the new Minister of Tourism, Transport, and Ports and says he is pleased with his portfolio considering that Tourism and Ports tie into each other.

He made the statement during an exclusive interview with ZIZ at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium following the inaugural ceremony.

“Strategically it is the correct thing to do because there has always been a situation where there are many overlaps between Tourism and SCASPA and so really this is the ultimate fix in terms of making the synergies better and for a better approach to the workings of both ministries. I think it is the best mix to do”, he expressed.

Minister Grant explained that there are several factors to consider as he gets back to work, noting that all Ministries have unfortunately been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am hopeful that I can move SCASPA and the other areas from strength to strength, as I have done in Tourism. I know at this moment in time, with the impact of COVID-19, Tourism has taken a beating and we have a lot of work to do to get it back to where it was. So I’m just looking forward to buckling down with the work of the people and getting things done”, the Honourable Minister stated.

Minister Grant will now be responsible for the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, the East and West Line Bus Terminals, The Ferry Terminal along with the departments and Authorities that fall under the Tourism Ministry.