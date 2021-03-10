MINISTER BYRON-NISBETT HIGHLIGHTS SIGNIFICANT ROLE WOMEN PLAY IN LEADING THE FEDERATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 10, 2021 (SKNIS): Appearing on the virtual forum “Leadership Matter’s on March 09, 2021, Minister of Health et al, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, highlighted the significant role that women play in leading the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.



Minister Byron-Nisbett said that all women should have a future that is sustainable, peaceful, and with equal rights and opportunities for all.



She said that everyday amazing work is being done by powerful women across St. Kitts and Nevis and within her own Constituency #3, from opening new businesses to leading the communities.



“While we recognize the women in leadership across the world on International Women’s Day we must also remember the women in our own communities that are achieving an equal future here in St. Kitts and Nevis, some of whom are sitting here this evening,” she said while referring to the other leading women on the panel. These women included the Honourable Hazel Brandy- Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA); Giselle Mathews, President of St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Patricia Walters, CEO of The Cable.



Minister Byron-Nisbett said that she is proud to be part of a government that is committed to true equality for women in St. Kitts and Nevis.



Prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there were more jobs and more opportunities for women in the Federation, particularly for our young women, said Minister Byron-Nisbett.



“There were more women in work than at any time in our recent history,” she said. “Yes, COVID did set our economy back, but we are rebuilding and we are rebuilding strongly.



The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is “Women in Leadership –Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.” She said that women of St. Kitts and Nevis have played a leading role in our Federation’s fight against COVID-19 “which is why we have been so successful in our management and response to the pandemic.”



“Our Chief Medical Officer is a woman; our Financial Secretary is a woman; our Cabinet Secretary is a woman; our nurses, frontline workers, carers, all these occupations are made up predominantly of women.”



She noted that it is their leadership and commitment on the frontline that is keeping the Federation safe.



The Minister stated that while the Federation has made a start on making a more equal society where everybody has the opportunity to succeed, there is still much more to be done.



“As we look to build a stronger, safer future for St. Kitts and Nevis, we can only achieve this with the talents, the experience, and the ambition of our strong women here in our Federation,” she said. “As Minister of Health, ICT, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, and Talent Development, I am committed to ensuring that our women have every opportunity to lead our nation to a brighter future.”



The minister gave sound advice to women across the Federation.



“Women, this is time for us to put our hands up and stand up and take our seat at the table. Bring your own chair if you have to, but it’s time for us to take a stand; it’s time for us to do our part,” she said.