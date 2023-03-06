MICHEAL DAVIS RE-ELECTED PRESIDENT OF ST.KITTS AND NEVIS CHAMBER OF INDUSTRY AND COMMERCE

St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s 74th Annual General Meeting

St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce held its 74th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 28 February 2023. A new executive was installed comprising a mix of new and continuing directors. Continuing are Mr. Michael Davis – President, Mr. Trevor Blake – Vice President, Ms. Murlita Percival – Treasurer, Mrs. Giselle Matthews – Immediate Past President, Ms. Sonya Parry, Ms. Patricia Walters, Mr. Kevin Thompson, and Mr. Kevin Taylor – interim Executive Director. The new members of the Board are Mr. Mark Wilkin and Ms. Somaria Persaud-Browne, who were elected in January as Chair of the Manufacturing Division, and Chair of the Nevis Division, respectively; and Mr. Nicolas Menon and Ms. Starlina Roserie, who were elected at the AGM.



During his address to the gathering, President, Mr. Michael Davis, said the previous year was challenging for the Chamber, and noted that staff changes at the Secretariat affected the Chamber’s ability to achieve some the objectives set for the year. He is, however, hopeful this new term would allow the organization to fulfill these objectives and initiatives. He said, “we can strengthen our relationship with the new government, and we are building capacity within the Chamber to allow us to engage with members and non-members alike and to show the Federation that the Chamber is here to serve them”.

Mr. Davis expressed his confidence in his board, highlighting that the members are skilled professionals dedicated to serving the Chamber’s mission. He pledged to continue working towards the upliftment of the Federation with the support of his team.

ST. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce Board of Directors 2023-2024