Member of BPW St. Kitts Wins ‘BPW Power to Make a Difference, Excellent Young Leaders Award.’

The Business and Professional Women (BPW) International Awards Ceremony and Global Candle-Light Ceremony, which takes place every triennium, was held virtually this year on March 29th, 2021.

BPW St. Kitts was elated to learn that one of its members, Mrs Angelina Gracy Sookoo-Bobb won the ‘BPW Power to Make a Difference Award’ in the category of ‘Excellent Young Leaders’. The BPW Power to Make a Difference Awards recognizes and honours the contribution of BPW members and BPW affiliates through their Leadership, Advocacy and Action.

Mrs. Sookoo-Bobb is an Attorney at Law whose name has become synonymous with setting precedent in litigation, particularly constitutional rights in the courts of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. She fiercely advocates for the end to period poverty and is lead on a campaign to introduce free distribution of feminine hygiene products in High Schools so that girls will no longer have to stay away from school because of their inability to purchase these products.

Mrs. Sookoo-Bobb also served as the Young BPW Representative for the North America and Caribbean Region for the period 2015-2020 and is currently a member of the BPW International Legal Task Force Committee, and the BPW International Constitutional Advisory Committee.

Congratulatory messages were shared in the Club’s WhatsApp Group and messages continue pour in for Mrs. Sookoo-Bobb on the various Social Media platforms from BPW members across the Globe.

BPW St. Kitts congratulates Mrs. Sookoo-Bobb on this significant achievement and encourages her to continue to utilize her talents and skill sets to continue to be a role model and advocate on women’s issues. The club recognizes the diversity of accomplishments of its members and strives to elevate all women and girls and develop their professional and leadership potential on all levels through advocacy, education, mentoring, networking, skill building, and economic empowerment programmes in St. Kitts-Nevis and globally through partnerships with its sister clubs and affiliates.