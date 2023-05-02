Media Buzz In April 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts (02 May 2023) – St. Kitts is in full bloom with spring in full swing. The destination is on a positive path to recovery as we draw near the end of the peak winter season with encouraging rebound numbers in both stay-over and cruise arrivals post the COVID-19 pandemic. This, in addition to updates from the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, Urban Development Corporation, and the final release of the artists for the 25th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival, was the primary focus of Minister of Tourism et al, Honourable Marsha T. Henderson’s press conference convened at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Thursday 13 April.



The Minister offered critical updates on the ports’ infrastructure and highlighted the destination’s achievements, including cruise arrivals that doubled the previous year’s arrivals for the same period. Minister Henderson also expressed her optimism for stay-over arrivals with the decreasing gap between the 2019 and 2023 arrivals and the addition of airlift capacity for the summer period just in time for the St. Kitts Music Festival. While at the press conference, Minister Henderson used the opportunity to announce the final wave of artists and reiterated the festival’s importance in promoting the destination and its spinoff economic impact. The announcement fueled excitement for this year’s festival, revealing incredible acts such as Burna Boy, KES The Band, Romain Virgo, Teejay, and Gramps Morgan, amongst other notable performers. The complete roster of artists set to hit the stage on 22 June – 24 June can be found at www.stkittsmusicfestival.com.