Maurice Widdowson & Christian Mosi Chatting All Things Batik





BASSETERRE (25th February, 2021): Tune in tonight at 7pm AST to see Maurice Widdowson, founder of Caribelle Batik, alongside his daughter Harriet Widdowson on Christian Mosi’s IGTV (@mosi4roti) show talking about the artisanry of batik making and being a part of the fashion industry.



Christian Mosi is a Fashion Writer and influencer based out of New York City. She highlights brands that have the best fashion has to offer! Christian Mosi is a proud native of Trinidad & Tobago and her channels reach Caribbean diaspora residing in the U.S., primarily within the New York metropolitan area.



Christian will be asking Maurice and Harriet to tell her about the founding of the business, the history behind batik making as well as a little about the history of Romney Manor, what’s in store for this local company that celebrated its 40th anniversary in business just a few years ago and of course they’ll talk all about the Caribelle Batik line of apparel and accessories.