HEADLINES

Maurice Bishop International Airport closed to all commercial traffic from Monday at 11:59 pm

Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com

Posted on March 22, 2020 in Grenada // 0 Comments

The Government of Grenada announces that effective 11:59 p.m. on Monday, 23 March 2020, and until further notice, our airports will be closed to ALL commercial passenger traffic, with the exception of a pre-approved British Airways flight, scheduled to arrive in Grenada on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

Aircraft carrying cargo and pre-approved medical personnel will be allowed to land, as necessary.

This advisory is subject to change.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2020 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)