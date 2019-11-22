Maurice Bishop International Airport closed to all commercial traffic from Monday at 11:59 pm
The Government of Grenada announces that effective 11:59 p.m. on Monday, 23 March 2020, and until further notice, our airports will be closed to ALL commercial passenger traffic, with the exception of a pre-approved British Airways flight, scheduled to arrive in Grenada on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.
Aircraft carrying cargo and pre-approved medical personnel will be allowed to land, as necessary.
This advisory is subject to change.
