Maurice Bishop International Airport closed to all commercial traffic from Monday at 11:59 pm

The Government of Grenada announces that effective 11:59 p.m. on Monday, 23 March 2020, and until further notice, our airports will be closed to ALL commercial passenger traffic, with the exception of a pre-approved British Airways flight, scheduled to arrive in Grenada on Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

Aircraft carrying cargo and pre-approved medical personnel will be allowed to land, as necessary.

This advisory is subject to change.