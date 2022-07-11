Huge turnout to PM Harris’ monthly health walk despite rain delayed start

Saturday July 9, 2022, PM Harris held a highly anticipated health walk throughout Basseterre, starting at the Five Ways junction and concluding at the Newtown Farmer Markets – and reiterated his commitment to improving the health and wellness of the citizens and residents of St Kitts and Nevis.Ensuring a healthy population is a key aspect of delivering a secure future – but Prime Minister Harris made clear that this is only possible with a strong, growing economy that allows us to invest in additional medical and healthcare initiatives.Speaking after the event, Harris said, “With global economic storm clouds gathering, now is the time for experienced economic leadership. Only then can we grow the strong economy that allows us to make our country healthier and stronger.”The heavy rains in early morning did not quell the comradery and solidarity of hundreds of People’s Labour Party (PLP) supporters who took to the streets of Basseterre in together with PM’s program for encouraging a healthy country. The empowerment of people through personal responsibility for health has been a hallmark of PM’s Harris leadership.“I just want to say thank you on behalf of the party, thank you on behalf of the ‘Dream Team’ for coming out this morning in such massive numbers. It is not easy to get up so early, but I want to thank you for putting your health first, and for standing in solidarity with the PLP and coming out in such strong numbers. I would like to congratulate the young people making for making this determined effort and those who are not so young so please give yourself a round of applause,” said PM Harris.The PLP have a strong team of candidates who are all community champions with a clear plan for their constituencies. So vote PLP to deliver a secure future.ENDS.