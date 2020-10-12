MARINE RESOURCE SECTOR SEEING MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS IN THE FEDERATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 11, 2020 (SKNIS): Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, said in his ‘World Food Day’ speech on October 10 that the Marine Resource Sector within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is seeing major developments.

“The increased registration of fishermen and the contribution to this sector are being supported by the Department of Marine Resources,” said the Honourable Minister.

He highlighted an example of this support bringing to light the establishment of a marketing partnership between RAMS and the Basseterre Fisheries Complex.

The Honourable Minister said that this partnership, “provides excellent opportunity for our local fishermen.”

“The Basseterre Fisheries (BFC) with the support of our local fishermen provides 1000 pounds of plate size fish each week to both RAMS supermarkets in Bird Rock and Buckleys locations. The arrangement started in September 2020 and it has yielded dividends for the BFC and the fisherfolks in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

“The BFC has increased its revenue stream as a result of the arrangement and fishers from all landing sites in St. Kitts and Nevis now have a guaranteed market for plate size fish,” said the Minister.

The Minister added that “The Department of Marine Resources has finalized the tender documents for new equipment in September 2020 with the Japan International Cooperation System (JICS).”

“This grant aid project would provide new equipment (weighing scale, fish filleting machines, band saws, ice processing machines) to the Basseterre Fisheries Complex and the Nevis Fishermen’s Marketing Supply Cooperative to improve the service offered to fishers and customers while improving the revenue-generating ability of those institutions,” he said.

“It would provide a fishing vessel and depth gauges that would assist in marine research, ecosystem management, and enforcement. The project is valued at 1.5 million USD,” he added.