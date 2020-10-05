MAN IDENTIFIED IN SUDDEN DEATH INCIDENT IN NEWTOWN. POLICE INVESTIGATING

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 04, 2020 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating the death of a man in the Newtown area on October 03, 2020. The individual has been identified as 56-year-old Alphonso Ezekiel Collins of St. Peters Village.Sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Police received a report of a sudden death in Newtown. Upon arrival they found Collins’s motionless body inside a house at Pond Road. Investigations so far have revealed that Collins had collapsed. The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) was called and he was unresponsive when examined by the EMS personnel. The District Medical Doctor arrived and pronounced him dead.Members from the Forensic Department visited and processed the scene. Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 465-2241 or the nearest Police Station.