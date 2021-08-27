MAJOR CRIMES TRENDING DOWNWARDS IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 24, 2021 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said major crimes within the Federation are trending downwards, while speaking at his monthly press conference on August 24 at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Headquarters.



Prime Minister Harris said safety and security are fundamental to societal order, good

governance and democracy.



Crime had gotten out of control under the former administration, he said.



“Homicides had reached a high of 35 in 2011 and since assuming office, we have reorganized our security forces and enhanced manpower,” he said. “We devised and are implementing the first national security strategy and have increased budgetary support to National Security from $62.8 million in 2014 to $86.2 million in 2021.”



The Prime Minister added, “We created new programmes like the Alternative Lifestyle Programme (ALP) and the Explorers Club, and we are seeking to redirect our youths from the path of crime.”



This year, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has had seven cases of homicides with last year having 10 cases. However, Prime Minister Harris said, “we want to reach the ideal of zero homicides per year.”



The Prime Minister said that he and his Team-Unity Administration will continue their unwavering efforts to keep the people of the Federation safe.



“The loss of any life to crime is a tragedy,” he said.

