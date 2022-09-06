Machel sells out Barclays Centre in Brooklyn



by JOEL JULIEN



Tue Sep 06 2022

“Every single seat sold and then some!!!!”

This was the post from Soca Artiste Machel Montano this morning, after he hosted his Soca Kingdom 40 years of Machel Montano event at the Barclays Centre last night, on Labour Day Monday in Brooklyn.

“I can’t explain how this makes me feel, there are just not enough words that could ever explain!!!” Montano posted on Instagram.

Montano thanked his team and all of the fans who attended the event.

“The whole ah the Kingdom came down!!!!! I love you all, I thank you all for making this dream a reality! WE DID IT…no radio, no tv…we did it in ah real life!!!”