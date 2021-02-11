LUXURY GOODS GROUP SHUTS DOWN RIHANNA”S FENTY FASHION LINE

Barbadian singer Rihanna and luxury goods group LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) have agreed to shut down her Fenty fashion label after less than two years in production.

However, the Savage X Fenty lingerie line will continue, as will cosmetics lines Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.

LVMH said Fenty’s ready-to-wear clothes would be “put on hold” pending better conditions.

Fashion analysts say although Rihanna has a huge fanbase, the label’s prices were too steep for most of them.

Rihanna became the first woman of colour to lead a house under the LVMH brand when the Fenty range launched in 2019.

There have been no posts on the brand’s Instagram account since the start of this year and the last collection was released in November 2020.