LOW NUMBER OF POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES CONTRIBUTED SIGNIFICANTLY TO THE GOVERNMENT’S DECISION TO RELAX RESTRICTION MEASURES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 21, 2020 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ decision to relax restrictions came as a result of the low number of positive cases of the COVID-19 virus.

This was highlighted by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hazel Laws, during her appearance at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 20, 2020.

“The low number of positive cases, 15, contributed significantly to our decision of relaxing the restriction measures,” said Dr. Laws.

She also said that the low rate of increase and having the “relevant public health measures in place” contributed significantly to this decision as well.

“We are trying to strike a balance between easing the restrictions and allowing some semblance of social and economic life,” she said.

The CMO said that this balance is necessary because “at the end of the day, we still need to maintain significant control on the outbreak in order for us to ensure that there is only a slow increase in numbers and that the number remains below our capacity to treat.”