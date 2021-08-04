London just got closer: Virgin Atlantic launches new twice-weekly service from the Bahamas



 New twice-weekly services from Bahamas to London Heathrow commence on 20th November

 Flights go on sale from 11th August 2021 with return Economy flights starting from $977 USD per person

Virgin Atlantic is delighted to announce new flying to London Heathrow from the Bahamas this winter as well as increasing frequency from Barbados

As travel restrictions around the world begin to relax, the new services aim to respond to the pent-up demand from travellers looking to swap their staycations for vacations in the vibrant city of London or to visit friends and family in the UK

Nicki Goldsmith, Head of Leisure Sales at Virgin Atlantic commented, “We couldn’t be more excited to add the Bahamas to our ever-expanding portfolio of Caribbean destinations.

“We’re currently flying from Barbados, Antigua, Jamaica and Grenada and expect to restart Tobago and Havana, Cuba in the upcoming months. We look forward to launching new services from the Bahamas as well as the first direct service to Europe from St Vincent and the Grenadines in October 2021.

“As we head into winter 2021, we look forward to expanding our Caribbean portfolio from six islands up to eight and we are incredibly excited to welcome customers onboard flying from our destinations both old and new, heading off on holiday or travelling to visit loved ones.”

Virgin Atlantic will launch twice-weekly services to London Heathrow commencing on 20th November on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Services will go on sale from 11th August 2021 with return Economy flights starting from $977 USD per person.

“We are incredibly thrilled about Virgin Atlantic’s new, twice-weekly airlift services from London’s Heathrow Airport, which will allow travellers to opt for a direct flight to the capital of The Bahamas,” said the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation. “There is a growing demand amongst UK travelers seeking a tropical, Bahamian escape. We look forward to welcoming them to our beautiful shores to experience what makes our country a unique Caribbean destination unlike any other.”

In addition, from 31st October, Virgin Atlantic looks forward to increasing its services from the much-loved island of Barbados. Flights to Manchester from Barbados will increase from three times a week to five times and to Heathrow, daily flights will increase to 11 times a week.

For further information or to book please visit www.virginatlantic.com

ENDS

For further press information, please contact the Virgin Atlantic press office on press.office@fly.virgin.com or call 01293 747373.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact the Virgin Atlantic press office on +441293 747373 or email press.office@fly.virgin.com