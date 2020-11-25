LIAT releases flight schedule effective Nov. 30
November 25, 20201
LIAT (1974) LTD (Under Administration) LIMITED SCHEDULE
EFFECTIVE 30th NOVEMBER UNTIL 15TH DECEMBER
(Liat.com)
Day Flight # DEP STD ARR STA
THU 301 ANU 8:00 DOM 8:45
THU 301 DOM 9:15 BGI 10:15 THU 301 BGI 11:30 SLU 12:15
THU 302 SLU 12:45 BGI 13:45
THU 302 BGI 14:45 DOM 15:45
THU 302 DOM 16:15 ANU 17:00
FRI 303 ANU 8:00 SLU 9:05
FRI 303 SLU 9:35 SVD 10:05
FRI 303 SVD 10:35 GND 11:05
FRI 304 GND 12:05 BGI 13:05 FRI 304 BGI 14:05 DOM 15:05
FRI 304 DOM 15:35 ANU 16:20
SAT 350 ANU 8:30 SKB 9:00
SAT 351 SKB 9:30 BGI 11:10
SAT 352 BGI 12:25 SKB 14:05
SAT 353 SKB 14:35 ANU 15:05
SAT 353 ANU 16:05 DOM 16:35 SAT 354 DOM 17:05 ANU 17:45
SUN 305 ANU 8:00 DOM 8:40
SUN 305 DOM 9:10 BGI 10:10
SUN 305 BGI 11:35 SVD 12:20
SUN 306 SVD 12:50 BGI 13:30 SUN 306 BGI 14:30 DOM 15:30
SUN 306 DOM 16:00 ANU 16:40
MON 307 ANU 8:00 BGI 9:30
MON 307 BGI 10:30 GND 11:30 MON 308 GND 12:30 SVD 13:00 MON 308 SVD 13:30 SLU 14:00
MON 308 SLU 14:30 BGI 15:15
MON 309 BGI 16:15 ANU 17:45
