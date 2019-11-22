LIAT ADVISORY ON AFFECTED TRAVEL DUE TO COVID-19

ADVISORY ON AFFECTED TRAVEL DUE TO COVID-19

As the World Health Organization has declared the spread of the COVID-19 virus a global pandemic, LIAT continues to listen to our customers and work with the health and government authorities across all destinations.

LIAT will meet or exceed guidelines from authorities, as nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and employees.

In this regard we have implemented the following actions:

* We are implementing travel restrictions based on advisories from governments across the region. We will continue to monitor and update this information.

* Waiving change/cancellation fees on bookings for affected customers and will work with passengers to adjust their travel plans.

* Ensuring that our aircraft are cleaned in compliance with global cleaning standards at both overnight and transit stops.

* Promoting handwashing and healthy hygiene among our employees and passengers. We have also worked to ensure that alcohol-based sanitizing wipes are available for passenger use.

* Taking measures that follow the recommendations of regional and global health authorities.

* Activated a special Project Team to monitor this situation in real time.

We remain committed to the safety of our passengers and employees as we work to connect our region. We will share any changes made to travel restrictions, our schedule and cancellation policies in a timely manner.

*Terms and conditions apply