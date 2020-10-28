Legislation goes to Dominica Parliament to decriminalize possession of small amount of marijuana

The Government of Dominica will today bring to Parliament for consideration, legislation to decriminalize the possession of 28 grams (one ounce) or less of cannabis (Marijuana).javascript:window[“$iceContent”]

This applies to individuals 18 years and above.

The introduction of the Drugs Prevention of Misuse Amendments forms part of a number of other Bills to be brought forward in Parliament which began at 10:00 o’clock this morning.

The government will also recommend that one can cultivate no more than three Cannabis plants at his/ her place of residence.

“This is all part of our justice reform program that people who are in possession of 28 grams or less that they will not be charged and prosecuted and these things can be on their records for the rest of their lives, so we are going to Parliament to have Amendment to this Act and to allow people to be able to have in their possession and for the use, for religious purposes 28 grams of marijuana,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said while speaking on his Anou Palay program on Sunday night.

Skerrit continued, “I believe in this Amendment, we will also allow for persons to be allowed to have a couple trees planted on their private premises and also there will be conditions set.”

He said that persons under the age of 18 years are not to be in possession of Marijuana.

“This is part of the Amendments and of course there will be other conditions,” he stated. “You cannot smoke it in public; you cannot smoke it on a bus…”

He added, “This is not being brought to Parliament to free up the herb as we say, it is really about not prosecuting people for the possession of 28 grams or less.”

Skerrit went on to say that this is a progressive move by his government and the next step is to look at marijuana from a medicinal standpoint.

“We made a commitment in our manifesto and also in the Budget address of 2020 and we are going to Parliament to amend the legislation to allow for this to happen,” he said. “I am very happy this is being done and it will certainly be a great day for the country that we can have this passed in law…”