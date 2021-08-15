LEADERSHIP MATTERS RETURNS ON TUESDAY AUGUST 17TH WITH A CONTINUED FOCUS ON THE REOPENING OF THE ECONOMY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 15, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The popular virtual series “Leadership Matters” with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris resumes this Tuesday, August 17 at 8:00pm.

Prime Minister Harris will be joined on this week’s programme by the Medical Chief of Staff at the JNF General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson,Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Mr. William V. Hodge and Superintendent of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Mr. Cromwell Henry.

The general public is encouraged to tune in as Prime Minister Harris and his guests continue the discussion on the phased reopening of the Federation’s economy.

Leadership Matters simulcasts on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) and WINN (98.9) FM, and is also streamed live on social media platforms including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).